Calm & composed: Didn't want to miss the opportunity by playing a bad shot, says Gill

These could be early days yet but for a top-order Test batsman, Shubman Gill already scores at a faster tempo than both run-machines Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The flamboyant Indian opener, who is known for his penchant for accumulating big runs, scored his maiden Test century at home in the ongoing fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Series. Having slammed a timely 128 off 235 balls on Day Three on Saturday, Gill said he was determined to not play a loose shot on the most batting friendly pitch.

"Honestly, I was thinking I don't know when next I will get a wicket like this. I didn't want to miss the opportunity by playing a bad shot. That's what going through my mind," Gill told his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara in an interview posted on bcci.tv. "It feels great to be able to get a Test hundred in India. This is my first one, and to be able to get it in India which is my home ground in the IPL, is amazing."

The 23-year-old Gill, who is famous for his compact techniques and aggressive stroke play, has smashed centuries across formats. He scored his maiden Test century against Bangladesh in December 2022. Interestingly, Gill may not be at the vanguard of cutting edge batsmanship, but he has shown numerous signs of mastering the classical skills. As the designated star of the next generation, it is no secret that he is essentially the continuity pick, a candidate elected to continue the values of one era and tweak them, twist them for a new era.

On being asked about his strategy to tackle spin, Gill said he was equipped to see through them and "balance it out" by being aggressive against the pacers.

"I was blocking myself against the spinners, and I can't be doing the same against the fast bowlers as well. You have to balance it out and that was I trying to do. I was still trying to be positive, keep looking for the singles and go for a bad ball."

Meanwhile, he was also believed to have developed some cramps after fielding for almost two days and batting till the third session on Day Three. "I was getting cramps, but that is a good thing because if you are getting cramps, you know you are doing well," Gill smiled.