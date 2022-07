On Wednesday, he wrote: “St Lucia Carnival Tuesday Day2. Alexa play ShemyJ x Edwin Oudou. Jump up with your lover”

Daren Sammy with wife Cathy

West Indies cricket star Daren Sammy and his wife Cathy let their hair down at the two-day St Lucia Carnival in the Caribbean. He Instagrammed this picture on Tuesday and captioned it: “Day One carnival @xuvocarnival @adrianfanus.” On Wednesday, he wrote: “St Lucia Carnival Tuesday Day2. Alexa play ShemyJ x Edwin Oudou. Jump up with your lover.”