'Chakravarthy vs NZ batters will be a good contest': Lalchand Rajput

India’s Varun Chakravarthy bowls v Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

India wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has carved a reputation for turning the game in his side’s favour via his guile and variations. With India set to face New Zealand in the title clash in Dubai on Sunday, cricketer-turned-coach Lalchand Rajput feels all eyes will be on how the Black Caps batters stand up to the challenge posed by Chakravarthy’s wizardry.

In the Group ‘A’ clash between the two teams last week in Dubai, which India won by 44 runs, Chakravarthy bamboozled them with his variations to pick 5-42, as the Indian spin quartet accounted for nine wickets. In the semi-final against Australia, Chakravarthy took two wickets, including dangerous Travis Head in the first Powerplay.

Lalchand Rajput

But with Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson coming into the final on the back of scoring stellar centuries in the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore, the Black Caps batters versus Chakravarthy match-up shapes up as a significant match-defining clash.

“It will be a good contest, to be very honest, because as we all know he is a mystery spinner. But New Zealand players have played him in the IPL as well like, Conway, then Rachin Ravindra and even Williamson. So, they have an idea of how he bowls. But in a big match like this, he is definitely a mystery spinner. If you try to take him on, you are bound to get out at some stage or another,” said Rajput from Dubai. He also felt the other Indian spinners — Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja — will be handy in keeping NZ on a tight leash.

