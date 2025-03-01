Breaking News
'If they don't have money...': Afg v Aus washout sparks fury as fans slam Pakistan for subpar pitch maintenance

Updated on: 01 March,2025 01:23 PM IST  |  Rawalpindi
Despite the ground staff's tireless efforts using mops and sponges, the pitch remained waterlogged, leaving the umpires with little hope of resuming play

'If they don't have money...': Afg v Aus washout sparks fury as fans slam Pakistan for subpar pitch maintenance

Photo: X

'If they don't have money...': Afg v Aus washout sparks fury as fans slam Pakistan for subpar pitch maintenance
The poor drainage system at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was the culprit behind the abandonment of the Afghanistan vs Australia group stage match in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Friday.


Rain began to fall during Australia's chase and continued for about 30 minutes. Unfortunately, even that brief downpour proved too much for the stadium's inadequate drainage system, and after a wait of over an hour, the match was called off. Despite the ground staff's tireless efforts using mops and sponges, the pitch remained waterlogged, leaving the umpires with little hope of resuming play.


Naturally, fans took to social media to criticise the hosts, Pakistan, for the venue's poor infrastructure. Notably, this marked the third match out of 10 in the tournament that was washed out due to rain.


Australia, however, advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy after the washout, securing four points from the abandoned game against Afghanistan. In the end, the points allowed Steve Smith's team to progress to the next stage. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's hopes of qualification now depend on England defeating South Africa by a large margin.

Before the rain interrupted play, Travis Head had played a blistering knock, scoring 59 not out off 40 balls, as Australia reached 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274. Earlier, Afghanistan posted 273 all-out in 50 overs after opting to bat first, thanks to fighting fifties from Sediqullah Atal (85) and Azmatullah Omarzai (67). Australia’s bowlers were in fine form, with Ben Dwarshuis claiming three wickets for 47 runs, and Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa each taking two wickets.

