Champions Trophy 2025: Complete schedule, teams, telecast, live streaming and more

Updated on: 18 February,2025 11:46 AM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Champions Trophy will run until March 9, marking the first time in nearly three decades that Pakistan will host a global cricket tournament

Champions Trophy 2025: Complete schedule, teams, telecast, live streaming and more

File pic

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner, set to kick off on February 19. Defending champions Pakistan, co-hosting the tournament alongside the UAE, will take on New Zealand in the opening clash in Karachi. India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign the following day, facing Bangladesh in Dubai.


Regarded as the second most prestigious event in one-day international cricket after the World Cup, the Champions Trophy will run until March 9, marking the first time in nearly three decades that Pakistan will host a global cricket tournament.


However, due to longstanding political tensions, India’s matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The impasse between the two nations was resolved in December when the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that India’s fixtures would take place in Dubai.


Groups:

  • Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
  • Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule:

  • 19 February: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi
  • 20 February: Bangladesh vs India, Dubai
  • 21 February: Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi
  • 22 February: Australia vs England, Lahore
  • 23 February: Pakistan vs India, Dubai
  • 24 February: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi
  • 25 February: Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi
  • 26 February: Afghanistan vs England, Lahore
  • 27 February: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi
  • 28 February: Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore
  • 1 March: South Africa vs England, Karachi
  • 2 March: New Zealand vs India, Dubai
  • 4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai
  • 5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore
  • 9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, then the final will be in Dubai)
  • 10 March: Reserve day

All matches will be day-night encounters.

Key details:

  • Opener: The Champions Trophy 2025 opener will be played on February 19.
  • Venues: Matches will be played in Pakistan and Dubai, with India’s games scheduled in the UAE.
  • Match timing: All matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.
  • Telecast: Champions Trophy 2025 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
  • Live Streaming: The tournament will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.

