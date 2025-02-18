The Champions Trophy will run until March 9, marking the first time in nearly three decades that Pakistan will host a global cricket tournament

File pic

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Complete schedule, teams, telecast, live streaming and more x 00:00

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner, set to kick off on February 19. Defending champions Pakistan, co-hosting the tournament alongside the UAE, will take on New Zealand in the opening clash in Karachi. India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign the following day, facing Bangladesh in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarded as the second most prestigious event in one-day international cricket after the World Cup, the Champions Trophy will run until March 9, marking the first time in nearly three decades that Pakistan will host a global cricket tournament.

However, due to longstanding political tensions, India’s matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The impasse between the two nations was resolved in December when the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that India’s fixtures would take place in Dubai.

Groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule:

19 February: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi

20 February: Bangladesh vs India, Dubai

21 February: Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi

22 February: Australia vs England, Lahore

23 February: Pakistan vs India, Dubai

24 February: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi

25 February: Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi

26 February: Afghanistan vs England, Lahore

27 February: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

28 February: Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore

1 March: South Africa vs England, Karachi

2 March: New Zealand vs India, Dubai

4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore

9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualifies, then the final will be in Dubai)

10 March: Reserve day

All matches will be day-night encounters.

Key details:

Opener: The Champions Trophy 2025 opener will be played on February 19.

Venues: Matches will be played in Pakistan and Dubai, with India’s games scheduled in the UAE.

Match timing: All matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Telecast: Champions Trophy 2025 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The tournament will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar.