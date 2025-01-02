Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > PCB scrambles to complete National Stadium renovation ahead of Champions Trophy

PCB scrambles to complete National Stadium renovation ahead of Champions Trophy

Updated on: 02 January,2025 11:10 AM IST  |  Karachi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The stadium will play host to the opening match of the ICC marquee event between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19

PCB scrambles to complete National Stadium renovation ahead of Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy at National Bank Stadium, Karachi (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
PCB scrambles to complete National Stadium renovation ahead of Champions Trophy
x
00:00

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in a scramble to complete the renovation work of the National Stadium ahead of next month's Champions Trophy and has moved all matches scheduled at the venue to other places.


The stadium will play host to the opening match of the ICC marquee event between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.


"Due to the ongoing construction and renovation work it was decided against holding any matches at the NSK as it would only further delay the work and also disturb the players," one official said.


The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, the premier first-class event in Pakistan, began on Thursday at the smaller UBL Complex after getting shifted from the National Stadium.

The PCB has also announced that the two-Test series against the West Indies later this month would be held in Multan after scheduling the first Test in Karachi after continuing delay in the renovation work remained a cause of concern.

Some of the construction work, which was scheduled for a December 15 finish, was completed at the deadline and fresh instructions have been issued to the construction company to push the job schedule.

The PCB is carrying out massive construction work worth Rs 12 billion at all three venues scheduled to host the Champions Trophy including Lahore and Rawalpindi.

It includes renovation of the main NSK building, new dressing rooms, media centres, hospitality boxes and board offices.

A new electronic scoreboard is also being installed along with new chairs in enclosures and the fencing around the ground is also being replaced from scratch.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pakistan Cricket Board Champions Trophy 2025 pakistan cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK