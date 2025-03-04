IND vs AUS: The same Yellow wounds or new Blue celebrations?

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match against, the eyes of Team India fans will be glued to the television sets. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the final berth of the marquee event. Whereas, Aussies who have a good track record against India and will like to follow the history in the game

Australia team during the ODI World Cup 2023, Team India during the T20 World Cup 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Over the years, cricket has considered the clash between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, to be the greatest rivalry in the game. But, Team India has always been able to dominate the "Men in Green" irrespective of the format they face each other.

But when it comes to fierceness, competitiveness and talent, the clashes between two cricketing giants, India and Australia have always emerged as the top rivalries. Since the ODI World Cup 2023 final, where the hopes of millions of Team India fans were shattered, it has left a wound that can probably be healed in the coming future.

Although Team India bounced back from their heartbreak by registering a scintillating victory over Australia during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here, the time arrives yet again! The time to dominate Australians in the 50-over format and wash out the memories from the Ahmedabad final. This time, the "Men in Blue" have performed exceptionally well despite missing out on the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

On the other hand, Australia has also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 without their pace troika, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Nothing to lose and all to win, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will aim to bring their "A-game" in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia.

Australia too, is known for delivering performances in the high stakes matches. Despite missing the services of their star players, the new faces have taken no step back in impressing at the highest level.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Australia, it will be interesting to see if star pacer Mohammed Shami shows up. The pacer got hit by the ball on his back during India's match against New Zealand. Shami was seen in discomfort but completed his quota of overs.

Since India won its quarter-final game at the 2011 World Cup, the two sides have faced each other four times in the ICC ODI tournaments. India and Australia have won two games each. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 match against, the eyes of Team India fans will be glued to the television sets.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the final berth of the marquee event. Whereas, Aussies who have a good track record against India and will like to follow the history in the game.

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia will kick start at 2.30 PM at the Dubai International Stadium.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly, Adam Zampa.