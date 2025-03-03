India hammered New Zealand by 44 runs Sunday to be unbeaten in three matches and top Group A of the 50-over tournament played in Dubai and Pakistan

India next face the Steve Smith-led Australia on Tuesday in Dubai for a place in the final of the eight-nation event (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India brace for 'nervy times' against Australia in semi-final x 00:00

Rohit Sharma warned his India team Monday to expect "fightbacks" and "nervy times" against Australia in the Champions Trophy last four in a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final. India hammered New Zealand by 44 runs Sunday to be unbeaten in three matches and top Group A of the 50-over tournament played in Dubai and Pakistan. They next face the Steve Smith-led Australia on Tuesday in Dubai for a place in the final of the eight-nation event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia beat Ashes rivals England by five wickets in their opening match but their next two games were abandoned because of rain. They are also missing several key players, but the Australians have a reputation for raising their game when it matters and beat hosts India in the World Cup final, the last time the two countries played an ODI. "Look, it is a great opposition to play against," skipper Rohit told reporters.

"All we have to do is what we have been thinking about the last three games and we have to approach that game in a similar fashion. "We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that." Australia are on paper a weaker team from the one that beat India by six wickets in Ahmedabad in November 2023. The world champions lost fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to ankle and hip injuries respectively for the Champions Trophy. They are also without Mitchell Starc, who is out for personal reasons.

Mitchell Marsh is also absent with an injury and Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement on the eve of the tournament. "Look, Australia have been such a great team over the years," said Rohit. "So we will expect some fightbacks, we will expect some nervy times as well in the middle. "But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about a semi-final."

India went in with four spinners including two all-rounders in their last group match in Dubai and came up trumps with Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 5-42. Rohit said he will be tempted to keep the same combination against Australia. "He just showed what he is capable of," Rohit said of man of the match Chakravarthy, a wrist spinner with many variations up his sleeve.

"Now it is up to us to think and see how we can get that combination right. He did everything that was asked for... it is a good headache to have." India have been slammed for playing all their matches at one venue, in Dubai, while other teams shuttle between three Pakistani cities and the UAE. India refused to play in tournament hosts Pakistan because of political tension. Rohit dismissed the notion it gives India an advantage.

"Even for us it is a little bit of a question mark as to which pitch is being played," said Rohit. "Because there are four or five surfaces that are being used here. I don't know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-finals. "But whatever happens we will have to adapt and see what is happening and what is not. And this is not our home, this is Dubai."

(With agency inputs)