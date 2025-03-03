Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Short to be replaced by this rising star in the event

Cooper Connolly, who made his ODI debut in England, was initially named as the travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy 2025

Matt Short (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of Australia's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against Team India, injured Matthew Short has been replaced by young spin all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

Matt Short has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 following a calf injury which he sustained during the match against Afghanistan.

Cooper Connolly, who made his ODI debut in England, was initially named as the travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC's Event Technical Committee has approved his inclusion in the Australian squad early on Monday.

Cooper Connolly has thus far featured in six internationals for Australia, of which three have been ODIs. He's a left-handed batter, who bowls left-arm spin as well.

Matt Short injured his calf on Friday while fielding and appeared hindered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of the order before the match was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.

"I think he'll be struggling," Australia captain Steve Smith had said of Matt Short's injury status.

"I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well and I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover."

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India registered a victory by 44 runs against New Zealand to seal the semi-final berth of the Champions Trophy 2025. Australia will now lock horns with the "Men in Blue" in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australia's Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

