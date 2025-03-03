Team India's Axar Patel finds "self-belief" in his journey as an all-rounder

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2025 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Axar Patel said his promotion in the batting lineup has also helped him in his growth as an all-rounder. Axar Patel also patted fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) for coming up with a match-winning spell

Axar Patel (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's Axar Patel has positioned himself as a useful all-rounder in white ball formats and he stated that self-belief is the key ingredient in that transformation.


In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, Axar Patel delivered a handy knock of 42 runs. With the ball, he claimed the wicket of Kane Williamson. Following the team effort, Team India registered a victory by 44 runs.


"I was not able to click earlier and it was in the back of the mind that I was not able to show my talent. Maybe, I was putting more pressure on myself back then, despite knowing that I have the talent," Axar Patel said in a mixed zone interaction with reporters here.


But an unbeaten 35-ball 64 against the West Indies at Barbados in 2022 unlocked his mind. The knock helped India chase down a daunting 312.

Also Read: Still can’t believe I didn’t play a Test against India: Ex-England pacer Darren Gough

"After that match against the West Indies, I knew I could finish games. As soon as I gained that self-belief, I didn't think much about whether I wanted to show batting to anyone or not.

"I know that I have it and if I give my 100 percent, I can be confident of doing well continuously," he said.

Axar Patel said his promotion in the batting lineup has also helped him in his growth as an all-rounder.

"When I get an opportunity, I try to bat based on the situation. But now, the approach has changed. Earlier, I used to come down and had to make runs quickly. Now, I know that there are more batsmen behind me, so I can play accordingly."

"I know that I have a lot of time. It depends on the requirement of the team as well and if I feel that I have to attack the spinner, I play accordingly like I had a partnership (a 98-run fourth wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer) in this match (vs NZ), and we could have a good total," he explained.

Axar Patel also patted fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) for coming up with a match-winning spell.

"Credit goes to him. The T20 WC (2021) was not a good experience for him. But after that he has come back and his mental skill shows how ready he is. I think he is carrying forward his performances in T20s to ODIs," he added.

So what makes Chakravarthy a tough customer?

"It is very difficult to read from his hand. And the pace with which he bowls is very difficult. So, I think, if a batter misses (the line), there is a higher chance of getting out. He is fast in the air also," Axar Sharma said.

(With PTI Inputs)

