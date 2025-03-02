Still can’t believe I didn’t play a Test against India: Ex-England pacer Darren Gough

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

One of the fondest memories the 54-year-old from Yorkshire has is playing alongside the county’s first overseas professional, Sachin Tendulkar in 1992 English County Championship.

Darren Gough at the DY Patil Stadium. PIC/G KRISHNAN

England’s premier swing bowler of the 1990s and early 2000s, Darren Gough, can’t believe that he has not played a Test against India. But he did play ODIs against India, and enjoyed playing in India. One of the fondest memories the 54-year-old from Yorkshire has is playing alongside the county’s first overseas professional, Sachin Tendulkar in 1992 English County Championship.


Speaking exclusively to mid-day during Navi Mumbai leg of the International Masters League, Gough, who played in 58 Tests (229 wickets) and 159 ODIs (235 wickets) from 1994 to 2006, said: “I still can’t believe I didn’t play a Test against India. But in that era, the strongest two teams were probably Australia and South Africa, against whom I played most of my Tests (17 v Australia, 16 v SA for a combined 117 wickets). I would have loved to have played in India. It’s such a wonderful place to tour. The crowd is so knowledgeable and passion for the game is immense. With my type of bowling, I always felt as I was in the game in these conditions as well.


dy patil stadium england test cricket Team India sports news cricket news

