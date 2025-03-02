Still can’t believe I didn’t play a Test against India: Ex-England pacer Darren Gough

One of the fondest memories the 54-year-old from Yorkshire has is playing alongside the county’s first overseas professional, Sachin Tendulkar in 1992 English County Championship.

England’s premier swing bowler of the 1990s and early 2000s, Darren Gough, can’t believe that he has not played a Test against India. But he did play ODIs against India, and enjoyed playing in India. One of the fondest memories the 54-year-old from Yorkshire has is playing alongside the county’s first overseas professional, Sachin Tendulkar in 1992 English County Championship.

Speaking exclusively to mid-day during Navi Mumbai leg of the International Masters League, Gough, who played in 58 Tests (229 wickets) and 159 ODIs (235 wickets) from 1994 to 2006, said: “I still can’t believe I didn’t play a Test against India. But in that era, the strongest two teams were probably Australia and South Africa, against whom I played most of my Tests (17 v Australia, 16 v SA for a combined 117 wickets). I would have loved to have played in India. It’s such a wonderful place to tour. The crowd is so knowledgeable and passion for the game is immense. With my type of bowling, I always felt as I was in the game in these conditions as well.