"We still see Jos as obviously a big player": Brendon McCullum

McCullum said 34-year-old Buttler remained a key member of a team in need of a rebuild.

Coach Brendon McCullum backed Jos Buttler to play a big role for England after standing down as the team’s white-ball captain following a dismal Champions Trophy campaign. England suffered a third straight defeat on Saturday, losing to South Africa by seven wickets after a limp display in Karachi to finish bottom of Group B without a point.

McCullum said 34-year-old Buttler remained a key member of a team in need of a rebuild. “We still see Jos as obviously a big player within that and he’s got a huge role to play,” said McCullum, who took over as England’s white-ball coach this year, combining the role with his existing Test duties. “I thought it was a brave decision to make and it gives us now an opportunity to be able to start to plot and plan our way forward,” he said.

