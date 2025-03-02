Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We still see Jos as obviously a big player Brendon McCullum

"We still see Jos as obviously a big player": Brendon McCullum

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Karachi
AFP |

Top

McCullum said 34-year-old Buttler remained a key member of a team in need of a rebuild.

Brendon McCullum and Jos Buttler

Listen to this article
"We still see Jos as obviously a big player": Brendon McCullum
x
00:00

Coach Brendon McCullum backed Jos Buttler to play a big role for England after standing down as the team’s white-ball captain following a dismal Champions Trophy campaign. England suffered a third straight defeat on Saturday, losing to South Africa by seven wickets after a limp display in Karachi to finish bottom of Group B without a point.


Also Read: "It’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up": Marco Jansen


McCullum said 34-year-old Buttler remained a key member of a team in need of a rebuild. “We still see Jos as obviously a big player within that and he’s got a huge role to play,” said McCullum, who took over as England’s white-ball coach this year, combining the role with his existing Test duties. “I thought it was a brave decision to make and it gives us now an opportunity to be able to start to plot and plan our way forward,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brendon mccullum jos buttler england Champions Trophy 2025 karachi sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK