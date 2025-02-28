The 34-year-old will lead England for the last time in their final group match against South Africa here on Saturday

Jos Buttler (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Jos Buttler to step down as England's white-ball captain x 00:00

Jos Buttler on Friday said he will step down as England white-ball captain after the team's exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old will lead England for the last time in their final group match against South Africa here on Saturday.

England made an exit from the Champions Trophy after losing to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Also Read: "Testament to way he's gone about his career": Bracewell ahead of Virat Kohli's milestone

"I'm going to stand down as England captain. It's the right decision for me and the team," Buttler said.

"Somebody will come and work along side Baz (McCullum) and take the the team better where it needs to be.

"This tournament was important for my captaincy, but results did not go our way. I feel it's the right time to step aside."

Buttler took over as captain in June 2022 and led England to victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the team struggled in recent tournaments, failing to defend their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.