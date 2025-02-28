"Testament to way he's gone about his career": Bracewell ahead of Virat Kohli's milestone

Virat Kohli will achieve the milestone on the back of his scorching form. Often hailed as the "Chase Master", Kohli showcased why he has received the title. In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, the right-hander delivered a match-winning century

Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@ICC)

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell heaped praises on Team India stalwart Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of adding yet another milestone to his illustrious career.

Team India is set to lock horns with New Zealand in their next Champions Trophy 2025 match. Virat Kohli will make his 300th appearance in ODIs for Team India. Following the record, he will also become the eighth Indian to join the list.

Virat Kohli will achieve the milestone on the back of his scorching form. Often hailed as the "Chase Master", Kohli showcased why he has received the title. In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, the right-hander delivered a match-winning century.

Bracewell has first-hand experience watching Virat Kohli putting in the hard yards before each match during his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023.

Michael Bracewell congratulated Virat Kohli on his way to accomplish another milestone in his career. But the Kiwi all-rounder is also cautious of other Indian batsmen that can trouble them in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 match.

"Yeah, I think that's obviously a massive, massive achievement. Three hundred games across a career is very impressive, and to put that in just one format is amazing. I think it's a testament to the way that he's gone about his career. I saw it first-hand at RCB how he sort of prepared for each match, and it's very impressive," Bracewell told reporters ahead of New Zealand's match against India on Sunday.

"He's one of a number of class players in the Indian line-up, and they've all played a lot of cricket now. So, as I said, they're going to be a challenging team to come up against, but we're really excited about that challenge," he added.

Virat entered last Sunday's high-stakes clash against Pakistan with questions about his form. In 2024, he had a mediocre ODI tour of Sri Lanka, amassing just 58 runs in three matches, averaging 19.33.

Virat Kohli returned to the ODIs during the build-up of the Champions Trophy 2025. After a 22-run knock in the tournament opener against Bangladesh, the right-hander was surrounded by all the doubters and critics.

In the high-voltage clash, Virat put his doubters to bed by bringing out the best he had saved with a record-extending 51st ODI century against Pakistan. Virat's appetite for runs threatens India's opposition in the remainder of the tournament.

With the Indian star returning to his groove, Bracewell hopes the final group stage match of the Champions Trophy will be a "great" affair.

"Yeah, they've obviously got great players across the board, Virat Kohli being one of them. He's scored a lot of hundreds in one-day cricket, so he's obviously a player that has done it over a number of years. We're excited to play against India and the challenge that that provides. They've got class players across the board, and so do we. Hopefully, it'll be a great match," he said.

