Gill still on top, Kohli re-enters Top 5

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies

Top

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 against Pakistan has helped him overtake Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand to fifth position while KL Rahul has moved up two places to 15th.

Shubman Gill. Pic/Getty Images

India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday consolidated his position atop the ICC ODI Batting Rankings after playing a big role in his team’s qualification for the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.


Gill, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan in Group A matches played in Dubai this past week, has gained 21 rating points and moved up to 817 rating points, increasing the gap with second-placed Babar Azam from 23 to 47 points. 


Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 against Pakistan has helped him overtake Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand to fifth position while KL Rahul has moved up two places to 15th.


