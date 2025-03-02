Breaking News
"It’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up": Marco Jansen

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:15 AM IST  |  Karachi
AFP |

The 24-year-old paceman destroyed the England top-order with 3-39. He also took three catches as South Africa dismissed their Group B rivals for 179 in 38.2 overs

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen said South Africa can stay focused and overcome their poor form in knock-out matches after they reached the Champions Trophy semi-finals by beating England on Saturday. The 24-year-old paceman destroyed the England top-order with 3-39. He also took three catches as South Africa dismissed their Group B rivals for 179 in 38.2 overs.


Also Read: IND vs NZ: Team India win by 44 runs, seal semi-final berth


South Africa chased down the target for the loss of three wickets in 29.1 overs with Rassie van der Dussen hitting an unbeaten 72 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 64. Jansen was named man of the match. South Africa’s habit of choking at the knock-out stage has deprived them of an international title since they won the 1998 Champions Trophy, then named the ICC knock-out tournament. 


“I wouldn’t say the mindset changes, it’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up I guess,” said Jansen. “You try your processes. It’s a fancy term, but for me it’s just you have your steps or your guides that you go into every match and then basically in semi-finals you just try and do that extraordinarily well,” he added.

