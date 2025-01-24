Breaking News
Jansen setting SA20 alight

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram hails all-rounder Marco’s 20-ball 24 cameo and 3-7 as they rout Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape's Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket against Pretoria Capitals in a SA20 match at St George's Park recently. Pic/SA20

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, 24, is fast becoming an early contender for the Betway SA20 Season 3 Most Valuable Player with another terrific show as defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape claimed a third consecutive win, beating Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.


Batting first the Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted 149/7 in their 20 overs with skipper Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 55-ball 68 not out (5x4, 2x6). He was well assisted towards the end of the innings by Jansen, who hammered a quickfire 24 off 20 balls (2x4, 1x6). Liam Dawson also contributed a handy 25 off 11 balls (1x4, 2x6).


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma departs early, Mumbai's innings wraps up for 120 runs


Jansen then returned to excel with the ball in hand. The lanky left-arm seamer breezed through the Pretoria Capitals top order, picking 3-7. The Rilee Roussow-led Capitals were eventually bowled out for 97 in 16.3 overs.

Skipper Markram was understandably all praise for Jansen. “We didn’t want to pull the trigger too early, but he [Jansen] provided the impetus. He keeps getting better and better. It’s great for South Africa to see such a young guy keep performing. He has a calm head and a cool character,” said Markram.

Sunrisers remain in third place with 15 points, while the Capitals are fifth with nine points in the six-team tournament. 

