IND vs NZ: Team India win by 44 runs, seal semi-final berth

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India has ended their Champions Trophy 2025 group stage at the top of Group A. They won three matches in three matches with six points and a net run rate of +0.715. With this win, Team India will now lock horns with Australia for the semi-final one of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 4

Michael Bracewell, KL Rahul, Varun Chakaravarthy (Pic: X/@ICC)

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, Team India registered a victory by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

With this win, Team India will now lock horns with Australia for the semi-final one of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 4. The win against New Zealand also marked the "Men in Blue" third consecutive win in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Coming to the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, India posted a target of 250 runs. In the run chase, premier batsman Kane Williamson stood tall but somehow fell short to take the team home. Having faced 120 deliveries, the right-hander delivered a knock of 81 runs which was laced with 7 fours.

Skipper Mitchell Santer was the second highest run-scorer for the "White Ferns" against India. He scored 28 runs, followed by Will Young's 22 runs.

Rising spinner Varun Chakaravarthy shone with the ball. Completing his quota of 10 overs, he returned with the figures of five wickets for 42 runs. Fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered two wickets from the other end. Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja registered one wicket, each to their names.

Team India star pacer Mohammed Shami went wicketless in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. In the first half of the match, a crucial knock from Shreyas Iyer helped India cruise to a total of 249 runs. He played a knock of 79 runs off 98 deliveries including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Hardik Pandya too starred with the willow. He gave finishing touches where he garnered 45 runs in 45 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes.