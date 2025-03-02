Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fans lose interest in the tournament after team's early exit

During the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, around 7,000 police personnel, paramilitary rangers and even some military units were present in Karachi. Following the washed out Champions Trophy 2025 games in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that all the spectators will get full refunds for their tickets

Following the side's early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan fans have lost interest in the ongoing marquee event.

On Saturday, during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and South Africa at the National Stadium, there were hardly a thousand people who showed up.

The security personnel at the venue took a sigh of relief stating that the tournament was nothing but over for them.

"It has been a hard and tense last two weeks for us so we are hugely relieved now. It was also relatively peaceful in the England match," SSP Imran Jamil, deputed at the stadium, said.

During the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, around 7,000 police personnel, paramilitary rangers and even some military units were present in Karachi.

But Jamil said the work to provide state-level security for the teams, officials, media and fans had begun before the commencement of the mega event because of the three-nation tournament involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa in Lahore and Karachi.

"Now the security personnel can get back to normal duties in Ramadan," he said.

Fariha and Faiza, two sisters who came with a group of college friends on Saturday, said without Pakistan in contention the Champions Trophy was over for them.

"We came today because we had already purchased tickets for the match," Faiza said.

Following the washed out Champions Trophy 2025 games in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that all the spectators will get full refunds for their tickets.

The bad news is that the fans who paid a premium for hospitality and gallery views will get no refunds.

Three matches in the tournament were rain-hit with the last one between Afghanistan and Australia also called off in Lahore due to heavy rain.

Cricket journalist and analyst, Mahmood Riaz stated that the Champions Trophy 2025 had been a let down following the hosts' performances.

"We were hosting a big ICC event after so many years and people were excited but the team really let everyone down." Tauseef Siddiqui, 65, has never missed any international game at the National Stadium.

"Watching Pakistan lose twice to New Zealand in the tri-series final and on 19th March was a huge disappointment for us," he said.

He said he had spent around 60,000 Pakistani rupees for purchasing tickets for himself and his friend for the matches in Karachi.

Experts believe that with Ramadan having started on Sunday, it will be difficult to bring in the crowds even in Lahore for the semi-final.

"Generally people stay at home and attend Taraweeh prayers after breaking fast in the first two weeks of Ramadan and they only start going out after Iftaar, after the first 15-20 days of the holy month," a PCB official said.

The PCB is even working on plans to provide free Iftar boxes for the semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium, just like the Emirates cricket board has done for the matches in Dubai.

"It would be a bummer if there are no sizeable crowds for the semi-final. Not a good advertisement for Pakistan cricket," he said.

