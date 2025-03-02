"Rabada is very classical, whereas Ngidi is pretty awkward to face with his action, and Marco Jansen comes at such height", Anil Kumble. Jansen, a lanky left-arm pacer, spearheaded South Africa's pace attack against England on a placid Karachi turf

Anil Kumble (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Anil Kumble feels "angle, quality, variety" make South Africa's bowling attack complete x 00:00

Former Team India cricketer Anil Kumble feels that South Africa's pace troika Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi makes them a dominant force in the Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa registered a victory by seven wickets against England and made their way to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Proteas started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a 107-run victory over Afghanistan. Rain washed out their second match of the tournament.

South Africa forced England to bundle out on 179 and Afghanistan on 208, the two lowest totals in the ongoing edition of the Champions Trophy.

"I think one good thing about South Africa is that all three of their fast bowlers that played today - of course, Mulder is the one who bowls the middle periods - but if you look at the three tall fast bowlers, all of them are really tall. And all of them are different," Anil Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day show.

Kagiso Raba, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have combined to claim 11 wickets in two games, making them the most prolific pace attacks in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"Their angles are very different. Rabada is very classical, whereas Ngidi is pretty awkward to face with his action, and Marco Jansen comes at such height. So, all three are very different. So that's the nature you want in a one-day. That's the variation," he said.

"Even on a flat track, it's not easy for the batters to line up because all three are very different. And that's something that South Africa can certainly feel [confident about]. They have this kind of quality and variety going into the business end of the tournament," Anil Kumble added.

Jansen, a lanky left-arm pacer, spearheaded South Africa's pace attack against England on a placid Karachi turf. He thrived on his bounce and removed England's top three in the powerplay in the first innings to put his side in complete control.

"I think he's still very young, although he has played quite a lot of cricket. He has certainly matured. I'm sure these three wickets [will give him confidence], and also, you can see his athleticism in the field with all those catches. He has improved a lot with his batting as well. He has contributed with the bat on many occasions for South Africa," Kumble said.

"So in that sense, he's a complete package for South Africa at No. 7 or No. 8. And with the ball, with the new ball, he can bring the ball back in. He's tall, so it's not easy for the batters to just get under him," he said. "We saw that with Phil Salt; it just took off. It was quite steep, the bounce, and he couldn't get over it. You need that variety in your bowling attack, and that's something that South Africa have in plenty," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)