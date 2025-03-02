Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa dominate the Three Lions to seal semi finals berth

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa dominate the "Three Lions" to seal semi-finals berth

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Karachi
AFP |

Top

The victory means SA, who topped Group ‘B’ with five points, join the Australia in the semi-finals.

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa dominate the

Marco Jansen

Listen to this article
Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa dominate the "Three Lions" to seal semi-finals berth
x
00:00

South Africa qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy on Saturday with a convincing seven wicket win over a hapless England in a Group ‘B’ match in Karachi.


Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Short likely to miss semi-final clash


Wiaan Mulder (3-25) and Marco Jansen (3-39) (top) bowled out England for a paltry 179 in 38.2 overs before SA chased down the target for the loss of three wickets in 29.1 overs. The victory means SA, who topped Group ‘B’ with five points, join the Australia in the semi-finals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa england Champions Trophy 2025 karachi sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK