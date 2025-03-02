Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa dominate the "Three Lions" to seal semi-finals berth

The victory means SA, who topped Group ‘B’ with five points, join the Australia in the semi-finals.

Marco Jansen

South Africa qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy on Saturday with a convincing seven wicket win over a hapless England in a Group ‘B’ match in Karachi.

Wiaan Mulder (3-25) and Marco Jansen (3-39) (top) bowled out England for a paltry 179 in 38.2 overs before SA chased down the target for the loss of three wickets in 29.1 overs. The victory means SA, who topped Group ‘B’ with five points, join the Australia in the semi-finals.

