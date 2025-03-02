Champions Trophy 2025: Matt Short likely to miss semi-final clash

Steve Smith said he didn’t think the opener would be fit to play.

Matthew Short

Australian opener Matthew Short will likely miss the Champions Trophy semi-final against either India or New Zealand after the in-form batter suffered a quad injury in the washed out match against Afghanistan here.

Short had scored 20 on Friday but had looked in visible pain before he was dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai as Australia advanced to the semis with four points. Steve Smith said he didn’t think the opener would be fit to play.

