MotoGP Marc Marquez wins season opener

MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins season-opener

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Thailand
IANS

However, on the 23rd lap, with three to go, the older Marquez brother re-took the lead and controlled the race brilliantly as he cruised past the chequered flag.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins season-opener

Marc Marquez

MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins season-opener
In a thrilling race at the 2025 Thai Grand Prix, Marc Marquez marked his Ducati debut with an impressive win, pipping his brother Alex at the Chang International Circuit. Marc had lost the lead to Alex, riding for Gresini Racing, on lap seven. However, on the 23rd lap, with three to go, the older Marquez brother re-took the lead and controlled the race brilliantly as he cruised past the chequered flag.


