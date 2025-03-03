MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins season-opener

However, on the 23rd lap, with three to go, the older Marquez brother re-took the lead and controlled the race brilliantly as he cruised past the chequered flag.

In a thrilling race at the 2025 Thai Grand Prix, Marc Marquez marked his Ducati debut with an impressive win, pipping his brother Alex at the Chang International Circuit. Marc had lost the lead to Alex, riding for Gresini Racing, on lap seven. However, on the 23rd lap, with three to go, the older Marquez brother re-took the lead and controlled the race brilliantly as he cruised past the chequered flag.

