DC’s Shafali Verma during her 80 not out against RCB in Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/PTI

After Delhi Capitals stormed into the playoffs of WPL with a dominant win over the home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shafali Verma reflected on her match-winning 80 not out off 43 and said a batter has to begin from scratch each time, even if the player is playing on consecutive days.

Meg Lanning’s DC became the first team to seal a playoff berth in the WPL, clinching a dominant nine-wicket victory over RCB in Match 14. The win further solidified their position at the top of the table with 10 points from 7 matches and five commanding victories.

Debutant N Charani and Shikha Pandey scalped two wickets each to restrict the home side to 147-5 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals then chased down the target in just 15.3 overs as Shafali Verma (80 not out) and Jess Jonassen (61 not out off 38) stitched a match-winning 146-run stand, sealing the win in style.

“As a batter, you have to start from zero every time, even if you’re playing on consecutive days. Our bowlers did a great job in the first innings, and our planning has been going well. We’ve been executing our plans perfectly,” Shafali said.

She further added, “Early on during the chase, they were getting a lot of assistance, but once we settled in, we were able to play our shots confidently. I backed myself to stay at the crease. I knew that if I spent some time in the middle, my eyesight would adjust, and things would get easier. Once Jess and I settled in, the runs started flowing.”

