Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2025 We performed well in all departments DCs Minnu Mani

WPL 2025: "We performed well in all departments", DC's Minnu Mani

Updated on: 02 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

This victory took them to the top of the points table with four wins, two losses.

WPL 2025:

Minnu Mani

An all-round effort led the Delhi Capitals to a dominant nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their sixth match of the WPL at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Minnu Mani and Jess Jonassen bagged three wickets each, restricting Mumbai Indians to 123-9 in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals then chased down the target in just 14.3 overs, courtesy of Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 60 and Shafali Verma’s 43. This victory took them to the top of the points table with four wins, two losses.


Reflecting on the performance, Mani, who returned with stunning figures of 3-17, said, “We performed well in all departments — it was the proper DC way. The efforts of the entire team came together nicely on the field. We always keep things simple and stick to our plans in every match. Whatever strategies we make, we ensure they are executed well on the ground. It was the same approach today, nothing new.”


delhi capitals mumbai indians WPL 2025 m. chinnaswamy stadium sports news cricket news

