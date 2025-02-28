WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians post a target of 124 runs against Delhi Capitals

In the WPL 2025, Jess Jonassen shone brightly with the ball against Mumbai Indians. Having completed four overs, she conceded 25 runs and claimed three wickets. Sciver-Brunt, however, gave simple return catch to Jonassen to get out in the 14th over

Delhi Capitals' players celebrating a wicket during the WPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (Pic: X/@wplt20)

In the ongoing WPL 2025, match against Delhi Capitals, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians posted a target of 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Hayley Matthews and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur registered the scores of 22 runs, each. These batswomen were the top-scorer for Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals.

In the WPL 2025, Jess Jonassen shone brightly with the ball against Mumbai Indians. Having completed four overs, she conceded 25 runs and claimed three wickets. Along with her, Minnu Mani bagged three wickets for 17 runs in three overs.

Jonassen claimed the wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and G Kamalini.

Shikha Pandey and Annabel Sutherland registered one wicket, each to their names. Marizanne Kapp and Titas Sadhu went wicketless in the WPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians.

Opting to bat in the WPL 2025 against MI, DC had a decent start before losing both their openers Yastika Bhatia (11) and Hayley Matthews (22) in quick succession.

In-form Sciver-Brunt continued her fine form and together with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) shared 38 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed LBW by Jonassen in the 11th over.

Sciver-Brunt, however, gave simple return catch to Jonassen to get out in the 14th over.

Sajeevan Sajana then did not help her team's cause, ballooning a simple catch to DC skipper Meg Lanning off the bowling of Minnu Mani at extra cover while going for an extravagant shot over the leg side.

It was raining wickets as G Kamalini too failed to come to her side's rescue after being cleaned up by Jonassen in the 18th over with MI struggling at 104 for 7 in 17.5 overs.

Towards the end, it was a struggle for MI with no set batter in hand but they somehow managed to get past the 120-run mark without being bowled out.

