Rain halts play in Australia Afghanistan Champions Trophy match

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:40 PM IST  |  Pakistan
AFP |

Australia, chasing 274 to win, were 109-1 after 12.5 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively

Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis (Pic: X/@ICC)

Rain halted play in the winner-takes-all Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and Afghanistan in Lahore, with a semi-final place up for grabs on Friday. Australia, chasing 274 to win, were 109-1 after 12.5 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively.


Also Read: Jos Buttler to step down as England's white-ball captain


A wash-out would send Australia through to the semi-finals and leave Afghanistan on the brink of elimination. Sediqullah Atal scored 85 while Azmatullah Omarzai made 67 in Afghanistan's total of 273 all out in 50 overs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

