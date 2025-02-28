Australia, chasing 274 to win, were 109-1 after 12.5 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively

Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article Rain halts play in Australia-Afghanistan Champions Trophy match x 00:00

Rain halted play in the winner-takes-all Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and Afghanistan in Lahore, with a semi-final place up for grabs on Friday. Australia, chasing 274 to win, were 109-1 after 12.5 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively.

A wash-out would send Australia through to the semi-finals and leave Afghanistan on the brink of elimination. Sediqullah Atal scored 85 while Azmatullah Omarzai made 67 in Afghanistan's total of 273 all out in 50 overs.

