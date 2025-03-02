Shafali Verma was announced the Player of the Match on Wednesday for her unbeaten knock of 80 runs from 43 balls. The win against RCB marked DC's second consecutive victory. They also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the WPL 2025

Shafali Verma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Mithali Raj hails Shafali Verma's performance in WPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru x 00:00

After the Women's Premier League 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, former Team India skipper Mithali Raj hailed Shafali Verma for her exceptional performance in the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debutant N Charani and Shikha Pandey claimed two wickets, each to restrict RCB to 147 runs for the loss of five wickets. Later, DC chased the target in 15.3 overs, riding on the half-centuries of Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen.

The win against RCB marked DC's second consecutive victory. They also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the WPL 2025.

Shafali Verma was announced the Player of the Match on Wednesday for her unbeaten knock of 80 runs from 43 balls.

Also Read: "Superman of the tournament": Glenn Phillips takes a stellar catch to dismiss Kohli

Prasing her, Mithali Raj said Shafali Verma understands her role and values her wicket. She further stated that if Verma plays longer, it can make a big impact in the match.

"When Jess Jonassen joined Shafali, her strike rate was actually ahead of Shafali's, and she was striking the ball better with the number of boundaries she hit. For a long period, Shafali didn't attempt a big shot for a maximum. But in the middle overs, once the spinners came in, she started unleashing those massive sixes, one of which went 82 meters. I think she now understands her role. If she values her wicket and bats for 20 overs, she's already on 80 runs. She has the potential to be one of those batters who, if she plays a little longer in T20 cricket, will have centuries to her name. And that could make a massive impact on the team's total," Mithali Raj said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Further, the former right-hand batter commented on Jess Jonassen's performance. She scored an unbeaten knock of 61 runs in just 38 balls, laced with nine boundaries and one maximum in her innings.

"She has embraced the number three role exceptionally well. Just two innings and two fifties, it never seemed like she was someone pushed up from the lower order and struggling. Instead, she seized the opportunity to score runs. The way she batted, she never slowed down the momentum," the former India captain said.

"After losing Meg Lanning early, Shafali and Jess had to build a partnership, but at no point did they seem under pressure. They kept finding boundaries while also rotating the strike with singles and two's. It's great to see that they have developed a strong understanding while batting together," the 42-year-old added.

(With ANI Inputs)