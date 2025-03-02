Glenn Phillips' catch made the match come alive as he fully dived to his right at backward point. He held on to the ball travelling at a fast pace from Kohli's bat off fast bowler Matt Henry. After the catch, Virat Kohli was in disbelief for a few seconds before taking his steps towards the pavilion

Glenn Phillips, Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Listen to this article "Superman of the tournament": Glenn Phillips takes a stellar catch to dismiss Kohli x 00:00

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against Team India, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch which left the crowd in awe.

Glenn Phillips' catch made Team India stalwart Virat Kohli return to the pavilion. The right-hander made his 300th appearance for India in the One-Day Internationals.

Having played 14 deliveries, Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 11 runs. His knock included 2 fours.

After the catch, Virat Kohli was in disbelief for a few seconds before taking his steps towards the pavilion. The veteran was also looking to achieve another milestone during the ongoing match. Before the start of the match, Kohli was just 149 runs shy from surpassing Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara on the list of most runs in ODIs.

Social media, however, was soon abuzz with reactions to the catch: "The Superman of the tournament", wrote one fan on X.

The winner of the match will play Australia in the semi-final, with the loser taking on South Africa. Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions. New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs NZ: Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: W Young, K Williamson, R Ravindra, D Mitchell, T Latham (wk), G Phillips, M Bracewell, M Santner (C), K Jamieson, M Henry, W O'Rourke.

(With AFP Inputs)