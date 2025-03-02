In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, Team India stalwart Virat Kohli will achieve the milestone of completing 300 matches in the One-Day International format. Along with this, the right-hander is just 149 runs shy from becoming the second leading run-scorer in the format

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against India, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santer has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

So far, India has not lost any match in their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and will look to continue their winning momentum.

For New Zealand too, the conditions are the same. Both teams will conclude their Champions Trophy 2025 group stage matches.

India and New Zealand have played 118 ODIs, out of which the "Men in Blue" have won 60 and the "White Ferns" have registered 50 victories. Seven matches between teams ended without a result and one ended in a tie.

The team winning the match will seal the semi-final berth of the Champions Trophy 2025.

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, Team India stalwart Virat Kohli will achieve the milestone of completing 300 matches in the One-Day International format.

Along with this, the right-hander is just 149 runs shy from becoming the second leading run-scorer in the format. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying the top spot on the list, followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs NZ Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.