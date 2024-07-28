Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix

Updated on: 28 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Francorchamps
AFP |

Top

“I definitely did not expect that this weekend but with the tricky conditions we could do something above our expectations,” said Leclerc

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (right) with Charles Leclerc after the qualifying session during the Belgian GP on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix
x
00:00

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole position with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez next to him on the front row. 


World champion Max Verstappen was 0.595 seconds quicker than Leclerc in a wet qualifying session on Saturday but the Red Bull driver starts in 11th place because of a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new engine. 



Also Read: Paris Olympics: Morale-boosting start for Indian hockey team, beats New Zealand


“I definitely did not expect that this weekend but with the tricky conditions we could do something above our expectations,” said Leclerc. 

“It is a good day for the team and now we need to focus on tomorrow [Sunday] and see what will happen when the rain is gone.” 

Verstappen’s teammate Perez, who was just 0.011sec behind Leclerc, will join the Monegasque on the front row. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from third in his Mercedes, followed by the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who locked out an impressive 1-2 in the last race in Hungary.

Mercedes’s George Russell was seventh fastest ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Charles Leclerc formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK