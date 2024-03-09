Breaking News
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
AFP |

Sainz, 29, had been suffering for several days, but took part in free practice on Friday, ahead of the second race of the season on Saturday

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz

Carlos Sainz

Spain’s Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend with appendicitis with 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman taking his place, the Ferrari team announced on Friday.


“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” the Italian team said in a statement. Sainz, 29, had been suffering for several days, but took part in free practice on Friday, ahead of the second race of the season on Saturday.  


The absence of Sainz, who is losing his seat to Lewis Hamilton next season, is a major blow to Ferrari as he was the only driver other than Red Bull to win a Grand Prix in 2023 in Singapore. Later, Max Verstappen topped Friday’s final practice for the troubled Red Bull team. The defending three-time world champion clocked a best lap in one minute 28.412 seconds to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by two-tenths.

