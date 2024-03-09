Darwin's theory!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails striker Nunez’s strategic positioning and attitude as Uruguayan scores brace in 5-1 win over Sparta Prague

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates his goal against Sparta Prague on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Darwin Nunez’s brace lifted Liverpool within sight of the Europa League quarter-finals as they swept to a 5-1 win in the last 16 first leg at Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Star striker Mohamed Salah returned to the squad as a second-half substitute from an injury that had restrained him to only play 46 minutes for Liverpool since his early retreat from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Jurgen Klopp

“Sparta took risks, we punished them for that,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

‘Wonderful goals’

“We scored wonderful goals and we had really good moments in the game.”

Alexis Mac Allister opened the score against the reigning Czech champions and top flight leaders with a sixth minute penalty after being brought down by Asger Sorensen in the box.

Nunez added a second with a long-range shot from outside the box over diving Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl in the 25th minute.

The Uruguay striker made it 3-0 in first half stoppage time with a low blast from just inside the box to the far post. “He has the most important attitude a striker needs to have in these chances,” said Klopp. “He’s just a constant threat and he gives us some spaces and areas and options.”

Conor Bradley came on as a half-time substitute and the game turned sour for him 40 seconds later as he slammed Sparta winger Veljko Birmancevic’s cross into his own net.

Luis Diaz, however, made it 4-1 on 53 minutes, beating Vindahl with a deflected shot and Dominik Szoboszlai, also returning from injury as a second-half substitute, rounded off the score in the stoppage time.

Salah’s goal disallowed

Salah found the net six minutes from time but his goal was disallowed as VAR caught him offside. Liverpool have all but secured a place in the March 15 draw for the quarter-finals, which will also reveal their potential semi-final opponents.

The Reds controlled much of the game while Sparta relied largely on breaks. The hosts came close several times but goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stopped unmarked Lukas Haraslin’s close-range effort with his fingertips and Birmancevic then missed a gaping net.

