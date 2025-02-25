Kohli: 'Cover drive has been my weakness but it gives me control too'

Kohli crafted a memorable unbeaten century against Pakistan, steering India to a six-wicket win.

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli admitted that his trademark cover drive puts him in a “catch-22” situation as it has been a weakness lately, but playing the shot gives him control over the innings.

Kohli crafted a memorable unbeaten century against Pakistan, steering India to a six-wicket win. His 111-ball masterclass featured the cover drive prominently, a shot that has in recent time led to his downfall, but remains a signature weapon in his arsenal. “It’s a catch-22. I mean, it’s [cover drive] kind of been my weakness as well over the years, but I’ve scored a lot of runs on that shot,” Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI.

“Today was just about backing my shots and the first couple of boundaries I got were cover drives on the rise, so I had to just let it go and take a bit of risk and follow through with my shots. Because when I hit that kind of shots, I feel in control when I bat out there,” said Kohli. Delighted to contribute to India’s victory once again, Kohli, who became the fastest batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs, said his role at No. 3 has remained unchanged over the years. “One thing I’ve always thought of batting at three is to minimise risk and make sure I put my team in a winning position and if you can finish off the game in a chase, that’s much better. My role over the years has remained the same,” he added.

