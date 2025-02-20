Shami injured his ankle during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023 and was sidelined for almost a year as he battled with self-doubt and a strict rehabilitation process

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh, India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami revealed there were times when he thought his international career was over and he would never get another opportunity to represent the country, as per the ICC.

Shami injured his ankle during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023 and was sidelined for almost a year as he battled with self-doubt and a strict rehabilitation process.

The 34-year-old did make a successful return when featuring in four white-ball fixtures for India against England across the last month and is now set to push his comeback even further when he turns out for his country in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

It's been a long road back to the big stage for Shami, and the talented right-armer said there were times when he thought he may never make it back at all.

"From being in great form during the World Cup to suddenly finding myself on the operating table from that form to being injured was really tough. My first question to the doctor was 'how many days until I can be back on the field'. He said my priority is to get you to walk, then jog and then run and thinking about playing competitive cricket is still a distant goal," Shami told the ICC.

"I always wondered when I would be able to put my feet on the ground again someone who is used to running on the field constantly was now in crutches. A lot of thoughts used to run through my mind. Will I be able to do it again? Will I be able to walk without a limp? For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this, followed by a 14-month break, can pull you down," the fast bowler added.

Shami paid tribute to the role his family played during his rehabilitation and said the BCCI had been very supportive of him throughout the process.

It was the desire to once again represent India on the big stage that drove Shami during the tough times and gave him the strength to push through the pain barrier.

"After 60 days when they asked me to put my feet on the ground, you won't believe me, but I have ever been more scared to put my foot on the ground. It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk, and I was worried about any complications," Shami said.

"Courage and passion to play for the country are the biggest motivators and the desire to wear the India badge on my chest kept me going. You endure the pain and take it one step at a time without complaints or bitterness. The passion for representing my country has brought me this far. It was tough, and there was pain, but with resilience and patience, I made it through," the 34-year-old player added.

Before the start of the mega event, Shami made a successful return. The speedster said that he wanted to prolong his career and continue to represent India for as long as his body allows.

"My motivation has always been to serve my country for as long as possible. Once you step away you're just like anyone else. Today, by the grace of god I am playing for India again and feeling much better," Shami concluded.