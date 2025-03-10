Rohit Sharma & Co clinch third ICC Champions Trophy through four-wicket win over battling New Zealand in Dubai; 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up overcome turbulence to go past NZ’s 251-7

Indian players lift the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Co. defeat NZ by 4 wickets, lift title for third time x 00:00

Eight months after pulling off a heist at the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, India added a third Champions Trophy to their kitty, underlining their dominance of the tournament with another convincing victory on Sunday night.

New Zealand, as is to be expected, pushed them all the way at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium despite missing pace spearhead Matt Henry, but India held their nerve when it mattered, their experience of crunch situations translating to a four-wicket victory with six deliveries to spare.

Half-tons for Mitchell, Bracewell

Riding on contrasting half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and the fiery Michael Bracewell, New Zealand amassed 251 for seven on a surface where the ball didn’t turn as much as it did in previous outings at this venue.



India head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) and skipper Rohit Sharma after their win over NZ yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma seemed determined to rein that total in all on his own until India ran into a mid-innings wobble, but once again, their middle-order depth bailed them out with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya all playing their parts.

When Ravindra Jadeja pulled William O’Rourke to the long-leg fence to bring up the winning boundary, a huge, pro-India crowd erupted in glee. India thus became the first team to win the Champions Trophy thrice, the denouement a true reflection of the gulf between them and the other teams in this tournament.

Rohit rises to the occasion



India fans cheer on during the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India knew they needed to bat well, not necessarily out of their skins, to get home, and Rohit chose the most opportune time to play his best knock of the competition. The captain had got off to starts in the earlier games without kicking on but this time, he was unhurried despite scoring furiously, while Shubman Gill was content to play second fiddle.

When the two put on their seventh century stand in 33 outings, India looked headed for a comfortable victory but New Zealand never make things easy. Glenn Phillips pulled off another special catch at short cover to pack off Gill, Virat Kohli perished second ball, leg before to Bracewell and Rohit was undone by a static score board as he charged Rachin Ravindra and was stumped by a mile. India had lost three for 17 in 46 deliveries and even though it wasn’t crunch time, they needed a steadying partnership.

India’s KL Rahul sweeps one during the Champions Trophy final against NZ at the Dubai International Stadium yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Iyer, who has been outstanding all through the tournament, and Axar provided that by adding 61, and even though New Zealand kept themselves interested by picking up wickets, India always had their noses in front. Rahul’s calm was the highlight of the second half of the chase, reiterating his comfort levels at No. 6.

NZ pull things back



NZ’s Glenn Phillips leaps and pulls off a stunner to dismiss India’s Shubman Gill in Dubai yesterday. Pic/AFP

Mitchell Santner had chosen to bat because he believed runs on the board meant a great deal in a cup final, and New Zealand got off to a flier with Ravindra latching on to Pandya in the fourth over with two fours and a six. Runs came at a furious rate until one brought two, and then three. Varun Chakravarthy got rid of Young while Kuldeep Yadav, who has had a pretty ordinary tournament, dismissed Ravindra with his first ball and then forced Kane Williamson to offer a tame return catch. Mitchell had to cut out all risks as he batted deep, and Bracewell provided the final impetus with a stunning assault against Mohammed Shami and Pandya. In the end, it wasn’t enough. Simply not enough.