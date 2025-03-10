Post Team India's victory, Shoaib Akhtar raised questions about why no PCB official was present to hand over the trophy despite Pakistan being the host nation. With Team India winning the Champions Trophy 2025, the Rohit Sharma and his men marked the third title for the nation

Shoaib Akhtar (Pic: File Pic)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his thoughts on the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representatives during the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite the tournament being hosted in Pakistan, Team India played all of their matches in Dubai.

As India also headed into the knockouts while Pakistan was eliminated in the group stage, the first semi-final and final were subsequently played in Dubai.

"India has won the ICC Champions Trophy...I saw a strange thing, that no representative from the PCB was there. It is my question--why was there nobody from PCB to present or give the trophy? Pakistan was the host nation, but there was nobody there. Think about it, feeling very down to see that," Shoaib Akhtar remarked in the video posted on X.

This is literally beyond my understanding.

How can this be done???#championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/CPIUgevFj9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 9, 2025

With Team India winning the Champions Trophy 2025, the Rohit Sharma and his men marked the third title for the nation.

A brilliant half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, composed innings from Shreyas Iyer, and exceptional spells from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav helped India emerge victorious in the high-stakes encounter.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand.

After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were top wicket-takers for NZ.

(With ANI Inputs)