Champions Trophy final: India favourite, but can’t underestimate NZ, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary. Pic/AFP

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes that the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is the outright favourite to lift the ICC Champions Trophy but warned that New Zealand can't be underestimated in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Expressing his confidence in Team India, Tiwary added, “India is the top contender. The way they have played in this Champions Trophy shows their dominance. But being the favourite also brings added pressure. On the other hand, New Zealand has nothing to lose, so the pressure will be on India. Since it's an ICC trophy, the real challenge for India can come from either Australia or New Zealand. The Blackcaps should not be taken lightly," Tiwary told IANS.

Tiwary also emphasized the importance of playing cautiously against New Zealand’s star spinner, Mitchell Santner. “India should continue playing the way they have been. Santner is a key bowler for them. The Indian batsmen should play him wisely rather than aggressively, as he is a quality spinner who traps batsmen with his skills.”

India, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, are aiming for their third Champions Trophy title, while New Zealand are seeking their third, having last won the competition in 2013. The Men in Blue have been in sublime form, registering four consecutive wins, including a four-wicket triumph over Australia in the semifinals.

They topped Group A with wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while the Blackcaps secured victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh before losing to India in their final group-stage clash. In the semifinals, New Zealand outclassed South Africa by 50 runs to book a rematch with India.

Despite India’s recent dominance, history favours New Zealand in ICC knockout matches. The two sides have met four times in such encounters, with the Black Caps holding a 3-1 edge. Their victories came in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 semifinal, and the 2021 World Test Championship final. However, India managed to break the jinx in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal.

Tiwary highlighted the key players who have stood out for India in the tournament. “Varun Chakravarthy has been outstanding, picking up five wickets in his last two matches, including one against New Zealand.

"Shreyas Iyer has been impressive, while Virat Kohli continues to step up when it matters most. If he had stayed a little longer against Australia, he could have scored another century. Rohit Sharma’s intent at the top is commendable, and Shubman Gill is in great form. KL Rahul performed well in the semis, and Hardik Pandya is a crucial asset if he remains fit,” he said.

The Dubai pitch has favoured spinners throughout the tournament, with the power-play being the best time to bat when the ball is new. Once the ball softens, stroke-making becomes increasingly difficult. The weather forecast predicts a hot afternoon with temperatures around 32°C, adding another challenge for both sides.

With the final set to be a high-stakes clash, Tiwary remains confident in India's ability to rise to the occasion. “I believe India will lift the trophy. They are looking very strong, and so far, they haven’t faced any major hurdles. Every player has contributed significantly. It’s all about handling pressure on the big day.”

