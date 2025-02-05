Champs Sunrisers hold edge against Joburg Super Kings

JSK skipper Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, had no hesitation in accepting that his side are the underdogs for this fixture

Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis

Winners of both editions of the Betway SA20 so far, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), will be hoping to put their inconsistencies to rest as they face the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

The SEC have won just five of their 10 matches this season while the JSK have won four.

SEC skipper Aiden Markram is hoping their victorious last outing (beat Paarl Royals by 48 runs last Saturday) will lift the mood in the dressing room as they head into this knockout encounter. “It’s always important to take confidence into the knockouts. So, for the sake of the change room and the atmosphere within the team, that win [v PR] helped a lot. As a team, we haven’t put together a full, complete game of cricket just yet, so that’s obviously where all the focus is, and hopefully we’ll have a better time to get it right in the knockout stages,” said Markram.

JSK skipper Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, had no hesitation in accepting that his side are the underdogs for this fixture. “We call ourselves The Replacements. It’s like that movie, where guys who have been written off, the ones who haven’t been picked, come together in a squad, and you get the best out of everyone,” said Du Plessis.