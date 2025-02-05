Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champs Sunrisers hold edge against Joburg Super Kings

Champs Sunrisers hold edge against Joburg Super Kings

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Gqeberha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

JSK skipper Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, had no hesitation in accepting that his side are the underdogs for this fixture

Champs Sunrisers hold edge against Joburg Super Kings

Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis

Listen to this article
Champs Sunrisers hold edge against Joburg Super Kings
x
00:00

Winners of both editions of the Betway SA20 so far, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), will be hoping to put their inconsistencies to rest as they face the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the Eliminator on Wednesday.  


The SEC have won just five of their 10 matches this season while the JSK have won four.


SEC skipper Aiden Markram is hoping their victorious last outing (beat Paarl Royals by 48 runs last Saturday) will lift the mood in the dressing room as they head into this knockout encounter. “It’s always important to take confidence into the knockouts. So, for the sake of the change room and the atmosphere within the team, that win [v PR] helped a lot. As a team, we haven’t put together a full, complete game of cricket just yet, so that’s obviously where all the focus is, and hopefully we’ll have a better time to get it right in the knockout stages,” said Markram.


JSK skipper Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, had no hesitation in accepting that his side are the underdogs for this fixture. “We call ourselves The Replacements. It’s like that movie, where guys who have been written off, the ones who haven’t been picked, come together in a squad, and you get the best out of everyone,” said Du Plessis.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

faf du plessis t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK