Chandrachud-led bench to hear BCCI matters: SC

Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Ramana said that an earlier judgement of August 9, 2018 in the BCCI matters was passed by a bench comprising then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court said the matters related to the BCCI, including amending its constitution, would be heard by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV.


Ramana said that an earlier judgement of August 9, 2018 in the BCCI matters was passed by a bench comprising then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Chandrachud.

