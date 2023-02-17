Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI's chairman

The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, has tendered his resignation, the Board's Treasurer Ashish Shelar informed on Friday

Chetan sharma.Instagram

He sent his resignation to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it was accepted.

This resignation comes after Sharma disclosed behind-the-scenes talks regarding team selection and also made startling allegations on star batter skipper Virat Kohli's alleged feud with former Board president Sourav Ganguly, to Zee News during a sting operation aired Tuesday.

He also alleged players in the Indian men's national cricket team use injections to speed up their return to international cricket and often call up doctors on their own to get injected.

