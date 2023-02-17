Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCIs chairman

Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI's chairman

Updated on: 17 February,2023 11:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, has tendered his resignation, the Board's Treasurer Ashish Shelar informed on Friday

Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI's chairman

Chetan sharma.Instagram


The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, has tendered his resignation, the Board's Treasurer Ashish Shelar informed on Friday.


He sent his resignation to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it was accepted.



Also read: India vs Australia: ‘We had booked flight tickets, hotel stay’, say irate Indian fans after BCCI’s untimely change of venue for 3rd test match


This resignation comes after Sharma disclosed behind-the-scenes talks regarding team selection and also made startling allegations on star batter skipper Virat Kohli's alleged feud with former Board president Sourav Ganguly, to Zee News during a sting operation aired Tuesday.

He also alleged players in the Indian men's national cricket team use injections to speed up their return to international cricket and often call up doctors on their own to get injected.

(With input from Agencies)

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news cricket news india board of control for cricket in india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK