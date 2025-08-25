Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tributes pour in as Cheteshwar Pujara calls time on a grit filled career

Tributes pour in as Cheteshwar Pujara calls time on a grit-filled career

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No. 3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team," wrote the legendary Sachin Tendulkar

Tributes pour in as Cheteshwar Pujara calls time on a grit-filled career

Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi, AFP

Sachin Tendulkar@sachin_rt:
Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No. 3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team.

Ravi Shastri@RaviShastriOfc:
A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No. 1 side for five years on the trot and the two back-to-back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant.

