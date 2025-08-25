"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No. 3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team," wrote the legendary Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi, AFP
Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No. 3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team.
Ravi Shastri@RaviShastriOfc:
A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No. 1 side for five years on the trot and the two back-to-back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant.
A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India being the No1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji . God bless. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/4rpsngvnkP— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 24, 2025