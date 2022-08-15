Cheteshwar Pujara scores 174 for Sussex against Surrey

On Friday, Pujara had caned the Warwickshire attack en route his 79-ball 107 albeit in a losing cause

Cheteshwar Pujara

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his way to a career-best List A score of 174, notching up his second hundred in a span of 48 hours as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday.

On Friday, Pujara had caned the Warwickshire attack en route his 79-ball 107 albeit in a losing cause. On Sunday, Sussex batted first at Hove, and were 9-2 inside first four overs when Tom Clark (104 off 106 balls) and Pujara joined forces to add 205 runs for the third wicket.

