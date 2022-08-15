Breaking News
What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cheteshwar Pujara scores 174 for Sussex against Surrey

Cheteshwar Pujara scores 174 for Sussex against Surrey

Updated on: 15 August,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Hove
PTI |

Top

On Friday, Pujara had caned the Warwickshire attack en route his 79-ball 107 albeit in a losing cause

Cheteshwar Pujara scores 174 for Sussex against Surrey

Cheteshwar Pujara


India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his way to a career-best List A score of 174, notching up his second hundred in a span of 48 hours as Sussex amassed a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship on Sunday.


On Friday, Pujara had caned the Warwickshire attack en route his 79-ball 107 albeit in a losing cause. On Sunday, Sussex batted first at Hove, and were 9-2 inside first four overs when Tom Clark (104 off 106 balls) and Pujara joined forces to add 205 runs for the third wicket.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


cheteshwar pujara team india sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK