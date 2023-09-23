Breaking News
China-bound India team lose to Karnataka

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Bangalore
Manoj Bhandage returned 4-1-15-4, while Vasuki Koushik and Shubhang Hegde claimed three wickets each as the Indian XI were shot out for 133 in 20 overs

China-bound India team lose to Karnataka

China-bound India team lose to Karnataka
India’s Asian Games-bound T20 cricket team lost to Karnataka by four wickets in a pre-departure warm-up fixture, here on Friday.


Manoj Bhandage returned 4-1-15-4, while Vasuki Koushik and Shubhang Hegde claimed three wickets each as the Indian XI were shot out for 133 in 20 overs.


In reply, Manish Pandey struck an unbeaten 52, while opener LR Chethan (29), Mayank Agarwal (19) and Abhinav Manohar (17 not out) also contributed in Karnataka’s chase as they romped home with five balls to spare.


