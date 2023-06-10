Clinical Australia set a mammoth 444-run target for India to win WTC 2023 title

Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day

Team Australia (Pic: AFP)

Clinical Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 on day four on Saturday, setting India a mammoth 444-run target to the win the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. Pat Cummins and Co. had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173.

Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day.

Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.

Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58), Umesh Yadav (2/54) and picked up the four wickets for India on day four.

Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) had guided India to 296 in the first innings after the top order collapsed.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

India 1st Innings: 296.

(With PTI inputs)