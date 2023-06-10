Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Clinical Australia set a mammoth 444 run target for India to win WTC 2023 title

Clinical Australia set a mammoth 444-run target for India to win WTC 2023 title

Updated on: 10 June,2023 07:02 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day

Clinical Australia set a mammoth 444-run target for India to win WTC 2023 title

Team Australia (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Clinical Australia set a mammoth 444-run target for India to win WTC 2023 title
x
00:00

Clinical Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8 on day four on Saturday, setting India a mammoth 444-run target to the win the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. Pat Cummins and Co. had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173.


Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, they added 147 runs before skipper Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day.


Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.


Also Read: Ponting questions India's preparation for WTC final: 'They have been outplayed so far'

Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58), Umesh Yadav (2/54) and picked up the four wickets for India on day four.

Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) had guided India to 296 in the first innings after the top order collapsed.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

India 1st Innings: 296. 

(With PTI inputs)

WTC Final WTC 2023 Team India India vs Australia cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK