Clown in a village circus is what ex-PCB chief Ramiz calls Arthur

Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

He also lashed out at the PCB chairman Najam Sethi. "A PCB chairman who doesn't understand cricket, probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket," Ramiz said

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former chairman Ramiz Raja has described the appointment of Mickey Arthur to the post of national team director as “a clown in a village circus”.


In his first reaction to Arthur’s comeback to the national team, Ramiz questioned the former head coach’s loyalty to Pakistan cricket. “A first-of-its-kind coach/director of cricket picked to run Pakistan cricket remotely, whose loyalty is first with his county job than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus,” Ramiz said.



Also Read: 'What's India's excuse for not playing in Pakistan?' PCB questions BCCI's Asia Cup stance


He also lashed out at the PCB chairman Najam Sethi. “A PCB chairman who doesn’t understand cricket, probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket,” Ramiz said.

