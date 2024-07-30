Coach Muzumdar feels India didn’t play to potential in final

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Dambulla
Indian bowlers, especially Radha Yadav, leaked too many runs without picking up a wicket. Deepti Sharma was the only Indian bowler to take a wicket in her four overs

Amol Muzumdar. Pic/PTI

Indian women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar said the side didn’t play up to their potential in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and lost the record-extending eighth continental title in Dambulla on Sunday. 


Indian bowlers failed to defend 166 against the hosts as Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69*) slammed half-centuries to take the side over the line with eight balls to spare. Kavisha Dilhari remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls.  



Muzumdar admitted that the team failed to execute their plans right and missed opportunities in the field. “To be very honest, in one odd game we didn’t play well; we didn’t execute whatever we hoped for. But that’s about it. We’ve been dominating right through the last series against South Africa and this tournament also. So, one odd game we didn’t play to the potential, but credit needs to go where it’s supposed to go, and I think Sri Lanka batted really well. 165 was a really good total, but Sri Lanka batted really well. They got off to a flyer, and we couldn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had,” he said to Star Sports.

“I think in all three departments we have shown some great character. Our batting has been good for the last two months. The bowlers have done their job; the bowlers have been fantastic in the tournament. And progressively we are going ahead in our fielding department also. We made a few blunders today, but I’m sure we are on the right track,” he added.

t20 asia cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

