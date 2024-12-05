Breaking News
Coach Muzumdar rues India’s poor batting show vs Australia

Updated on: 06 December,2024 06:39 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

Australia too stumbled a bit in the run chase, losing three wickets midway through the chase before an unbeaten 46 from Georgia Voll guided them to victory with 202 balls to spare

Oz players celebrate the wicket of Smriti Mandhana in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Coach Muzumdar rues India's poor batting show vs Australia
India coach Amol Muzumdar picked out lack of application on the part of the batters for his team’s disappointing start to the Women’s ODI series against Australia on Thursday, saying the side definitely needed some more runs on the board.


Harmanpreet Kaur’s side suffered a five-wicket defeat with the visitors struggling to reach a mere 100 runs before being dismissed in 34.2 overs. Australia, led by new captain Tahlia McGrath, scored the required runs in just 16.2 overs to showcase their domination on home turf.


Amol Muzumdar


“Definitely, I am disappointed because we were expecting some more runs. It wasn’t the best wicket as they [Australia] also lost many [five] wickets chasing 100 runs,” Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference.

“If we could have applied ourselves a little bit better with the bat, we could have got more runs on the board. You never know what can happen in cricket, so we needed a few more runs.”

Australia too stumbled a bit in the run chase, losing three wickets midway through the chase before an unbeaten 46 from Georgia Voll guided them to victory with 202 balls to spare.

