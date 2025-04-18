Breaking News
"Comfortable and confident now": Will Jacks shines as MI down SRH for third win of season

Updated on: 18 April,2025 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

His all-around effort earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, and the Englishman reflected on the challenges he faced early in the tournament

Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Will Jacks delivered a match-winning all-round performance to guide Mumbai Indians (MI) to a crucial four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 163, MI crossed the finish line in 18.1 overs, registering their third win of the season.


Jacks was instrumental in both innings--first with the ball, where he claimed two vital wickets, including Ishan Kishan and Travis Head, finishing with figures of 2/14. Later, he played a handy knock of 36 off 26 balls, anchoring the chase in the middle overs.


His all-around effort earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, and the Englishman reflected on the challenges he faced early in the tournament.


"The tournament's been a bit of a slow start for the team and myself--was incredibly frustrating," Jacks admitted at the post-match presentation.

"Very happy to have done that," he added.

Jacks also spoke candidly about a missed opportunity early in the field.

"Tough start, dropping a catch first ball. I was a bit late on it, not much else to say, should've caught it," he said.

However, the setback didn't deter him from making an impact with both bat and ball.

Having joined MI this season, Jacks acknowledged it took him time to settle into the new setup, but he now feels at home.

"Taken me a bit of time to settle into the new franchise, comfortable and confident now," he said.

"Great setup, loads of star players to learn off, trying to take advantage of that," he noted.

The win propelled Mumbai Indians to seventh on the points table, keeping their playoff hopes alive. For SRH, however, the defeat marked their fifth of the season, further denting their campaign.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. After that, Abhishek Sharma (40 in 28 balls, with seven fours) and Head (28 in 29 balls, with three fours) put on a 59-run partnership. However, the team could not maintain a fiery run-rate living up to the standard of their fiery brand of cricket, despite some effort from Heinrich Klaasen (37 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes). SRH posted 162/5 in their 20 overs, with Will Jacks (2/14) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) being top bowlers.

During the run-chase, MI top order contributed enough to help their cause, with Rohit Sharma (26 in 16 balls, with three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton (31 in 23 balls, with five fours) producing quickfire knocks that took MI to 69/2 by the time they were dismissed. A 52-run stand between Will Jacks (36 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took MI on brink of an easy win, however SRH bowlers decided to put up a fight. Tilak Varma (21* in 17 balls, with a four) and Mitchell Santner (0*) took MI to a four-wicket win with 11 balls left.

Skipper Pat Cummins (3/26) and Eshan Malinga (2/36) put up fighting spells for SRH, but it was not enough.

