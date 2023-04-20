Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is of the opinion that a commentator is only doing his job if he criticises a player, and that acceptance should be an integral part of any cricketer's career

Jos Buttler (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'A commentator is only doing his job if he criticises a player': Jos Buttler x 00:00

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is of the opinion that a commentator is only doing his job if he criticises a player, and that acceptance should be an integral part of any cricketer's career.

"Acceptance is a big part of the job. Accepting that broadcaster pays someone to give their opinion; they are just doing their job. It is not a personal attack on me when they criticise me," Buttler told Humans of Bombay in an interview. "And I watch other sports. I watch football and go 'oh how did he miss that?! It was so easy'. That is exactly what people are doing when I drop a catch or go for a low score. I do exactly the same thing without realising when I watch other sports. Just acceptance."

Buttler further said that he always wanted to be an all-format cricketer, and not being able to perform in Test cricket is something that still bothers him.

"My strengths have always been being better ODI and T20 player. I was desperate to become an all-format player and a very successful Test cricketer. I played a lot of Test cricket in the end but never quite performed to a level quite consistently that I felt I could have achieved, and that will always be a frustration. I always want to be one of the best players in the world," he said.

Also Read: Royals' bowlers on song as KL Rahul's Super Giants restricted to 154-7

The England white-ball skipper named South African Jonty Rhodes and Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh as being his inspiration in his early days.

"Jonty Rhodes was an early inspiration for me. I did not always keep wickets, I used to love fielding. The 1999 World Cup was in England, so I have very clear memories of going and watching some of those games. Adam Gilchrist was another, a wicketkeeper-batsman, he changed the mode of keeper-batsman. I was really excited to watch (him). Steve Waugh, because Australia were so dominant that time when he was the captain," said Buttler.

Buttler claimed watching the support that Indian cricketers get even while playing away series was an eye-opener. "It is like nothing else, the way Indian players are adored and supported, the level of fame is incredible. Only thing that (I) can link it to is football in England. Just watching (MS) Dhoni come out to bat that night (against RR in IPL 2023)."

He feels the focus on the upcoming ODI World Cup in India will gain ground only after the IPL. "Understanding how it feels to win a world Cup four years ago gives you the drive to do it again. India is one of the best places to play cricket. So, it is going to be huge. Once the IPL finishes, the attention will start to switch towards that. England has a strong talent pool. Our cricket has gone from strength to strength from 2015 onwards. We're a good team, a balanced side," he said.

(With PTI inputs)